North Shore Rescue member Jay Piggot passes away after battling cancer

North Shore Rescue member and volunteer Jay Piggot has lost his battle with cancer.

The association confirmed the news on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that Piggot passed away in hospital earlier on Tuesday.

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of NSR Team Member, and BC Ambulance Paramedic, Jay Piggot. Jay’s prolonged battle with cancer ended this morning in hospital.

In these heart breaking circumstances we wish our deepest condolences to his loving wife Denise, and his two boys, Jake and Max.

As many will know, Jay was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma two years ago and mounted a monumental fight against this devastating cancer. With the support of his amazing family, friends, colleagues and the greater community, Jay’s tenacity and strength were awe inspiring. In the midst of fighting for his own life, Jay achieved full-time status with the BC Ambulance Service as a paramedic, and was also selected for the elite NSR helicopter flight rescue team.