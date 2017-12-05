North Shore Rescue member Jay Piggot passes away after battling cancer
North Shore Rescue member and volunteer Jay Piggot has lost his battle with cancer.
The association confirmed the news on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that Piggot passed away in hospital earlier on Tuesday.
It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of NSR Team Member, and BC Ambulance Paramedic, Jay Piggot. Jay’s prolonged battle with cancer ended this morning in hospital.
In these heart breaking circumstances we wish our deepest condolences to his loving wife Denise, and his two boys, Jake and Max.
As many will know, Jay was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma two years ago and mounted a monumental fight against this devastating cancer. With the support of his amazing family, friends, colleagues and the greater community, Jay’s tenacity and strength were awe inspiring. In the midst of fighting for his own life, Jay achieved full-time status with the BC Ambulance Service as a paramedic, and was also selected for the elite NSR helicopter flight rescue team.
His commitment to the team and his career saw him continuing to save lives, even while fighting for his own. He truly embodied the SAR motto, “That others May Live”.
The world lost another hero today. Jay will be greatly missed by all of us.
Piggot thought he had beaten his liver cancer a year ago when he was given a clean bill of health. However, it came back, forcing him to seek treatment in Seattle.
READ MORE: He’s saved people’s lives as a North Shore rescuer, now he needs your help to save his
Thousands of dollars were raised through a FundRazr campaign to help his family pay for the $68,000 treatment.
Piggot leaves behind his wife Denise and his two boys Jake and Max.
