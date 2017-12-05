Car goes up in smoke in West Kelowna

A young Okanagan man watched in sadness as his car went up in smoke Monday night.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue was called to the Holiday Inn parking lot off Dobbin Road around 8 p.m. for a car on fire.

The Toyota Celica was engulfed in flames.

The owner, who didn’t want to be named, said he heard clunking sounds from the engine while climbing Drought Hill in Peachland and heard the engine seize up just before smoke began to pour out from under the hood in West Kelowna.

He managed to get out before fire consumed the car.

Police were called to the scene and were discussing insurance issues with the young man who didn’t know you can’t use the same B.C. licence plate for two different vehicles.

It would seem the new driver was not insured for his loss.