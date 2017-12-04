A Surrey football club’s HQ was scorched by fire, but then big names stepped in to help

North Surrey Minor Football has been overwhelmed with a community response in the wake of a fire that damaged its clubhouse.

The Nov. 19 fire was the second time flames had broken out at the Bear Creek Park facility in six weeks, said club president Jean McPhereson.

The organization now suspects it was a case of arson, she said.

While the building was insured, money won’t replace the memorabilia and photos that were lost, McPhereson said.

The building was like a second home for many involved with the organization, she added.

“They are there so often giving back to the kids and the community,” she said.

“To lose that is very disheartening, but again, the way everybody is stepping up, from alumni, to other clubs within the league, to our provincial community association helping us out. It’s amazing. I don’t even know how to describe it.”

The BC Lions, CFL and NFL Canada have all stepped up to help the team find a temporary home for the spring season, and the pro leagues made a $5,000 donation to the team’s GoFundMe campaign, McPhereson said.

The campaign had raised over $7,500 toward its $10,000 goal as of Monday night.

The organization is also holding a pub night fundraiser on Friday to try and recoup some costs.