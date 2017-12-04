A judge may decide the fate of a controversial Peachland development

A Peachland group opposed to a commercial/residential development recently approved by council has launched court action to try to have the project downsized.

PeachTree Village, overlooking the waterfront, has been given the green light for five stories.

But The Friends of Beach Avenue say the building is too tall by two stories.

“I want to make it clear we’re not anti-development,” says group spokesperson Randey Brophy. “We just want development in accordance with our Neighbourhood Plan, our Downtown Plan and our Official Community Plan, all of which say three stories and have said so consistently since 2001.”

The group is seeking a court order overturning council’s approval of the project.

“When an Official Community Plan directly conflicts with a bylaw or zoning change, the OCP wins and there’s case law in BC to support that,” says Brophy.

Six of seven Peachland council members voted in favour of PeachTree Village, including Pam Cunningham.

“What’s good about the project is there has been no commercial development in 30 years,” says Cunningham. “And we have had a bit of a reputation of not being too approachable to development. My big goal was to try to change that stigma.”

Cunningham calls the Peachland OCP is a guideline document that is outdated. “As well, council has the right to change bylaws and change policies.”

In an email statement to Global Okanagan News, project developer Gaetan Royer says: “Peachland Council is to be commended for approving a project that brings year-round office jobs in an otherwise sleepy resort town.”

More than 500 Peachland residents have signed a petition against the project. And The Friends of Beach Avenue Association is holding a rally Thursday evening to further marshal the forces of opposition.

“This is a small town, we don’t want any fights,” says Brophy. “We just want what we understand to be the rule of law to apply here.”