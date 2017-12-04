Alberta introduces rules to keep third parties from abusing fundraising rules

Alberta is introducing new rules to try to keep third parties from end-running or abusing political fundraising rules.

Labour Minister Christina Gray says Bill 32 is in keeping with the government’s promise to get big money out of politics.

The province has already banned corporate and union donations to political parties and restricted individual donations to $4,000 a year.

Gray says her bill responds to the rise in recent years of political action committees, which can raise funds on their own while linking up with specific political parties or candidates.

The bill bans any such collusion between political parties and political action committees, with penalties ranging from a maximum $100,000 fine to jail time.

The bill also imposes third-party advertising spending limits during elections as well as the run-up period before the vote.