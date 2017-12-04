5 things ex-Donald Trump insiders reveal in their new tell-all book

A book by former members of Donald Trump‘s election campaign team offers up insights — and strange facts — about the president.

Written by former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and deputy campaign manager David Bossie, the book titled Let Trump Be Trump, is set to release Tuesday. But excerpts, which offer a glimpse into life on the tremulous trail, have already been published online.

Here are five interesting anecdotes from the book:

1. Trump’s love for fast food

In excerpts published by The Washington Post, Trump’s love for fast food takes centre stage.

The authors describe the president’s go-to McDonald’s order: two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake.

“On Trump Force One there were four major food groups: McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke,” the book reads, adding that the plane was always stocked with potato chips, pretzels and Oreos.

It also notes one instance when Trump left behind one campaign member at a McDonald’s because his order was taking too long.

2. Rethinking the decision to work for Trump

With the many unexpected events that occurred, the authors explain that it was difficult not to question the decision to work for Trump.

“Sooner or later, everybody who works for Donald Trump will see a side of him that makes you wonder why you took a job with him in the first place,” the book reads.

While The Washington Post reports the book paints an overall positive image of the Trump, the writers noted that his “wrath” is often difficult to handle.

“The mode that he switches into when things aren’t going his way can feel like an all-out assault; it’d break most hardened men and women into little pieces.”

Lewandowski was eventually fired by the Trump campaign, but he told NBC News on Sunday that he never truly regretted working for Trump.

“I never thought about quitting,” Lewandowski said. “But, you know, when you give up the sacrifice of time with your family and all the things that were important to you and he demands such perfection, and he deserves it.”

3. Trump’s anger about Paul Manafort’s comments

The book recounts one specific moment when Trump’s anger was at a particular high. In an excerpt published by Politico, the authors talk about the moment Trump learned Paul Manafort, who eventually led Trump’s campaign for a few months, said the then-presidential candidate shouldn’t do TV appearances.

Trump, who was in a helicopter over New York at the time, yelled at the pilot to lower the aircraft so he could find cellphone service and call Manafort.

“I’ll go on TV anytime I goddamn f**king want and you won’t say another f**king word about me! Tone it down? I wanna turn it up!” the writers recalled of the phone call.

4. Trump had suits steamed while wearing them

While some passages of the book shed light on more serious incidences, others are just, well, strange.

In one section, the writers explain that Trump had Hope Hicks, who was his press secretary at the time, steam iron his suits after he had worn them.

“He would shout, ‘Get the machine!'” the authors write. “And Hope would take out the steamer and start steaming Mr. Trump’s suit, while he was wearing it! She’d steam the jacket first and then sit in a chair in front of him and steam his pants.”

5. Trump’s initial reaction to the Access Hollywood tape

The book reveals that Hicks was the first person to receive a call about the Access Hollywood tape from The Washington Post. The tape, during which Trump says “grab her by the p***y,” would become one of the biggest controversies of the election campaign.

Trump initially denied the clip was real, saying “that doesn’t sound like something I would say.” But then he watched it.

Together, the campaign members and Trump crafted a response claiming his remark was just “locker room talk.”

More recently, there have been reports from The New York Times that Trump once again denies the tape is authentic.