Donald Trump claims Access Hollywood ‘grab her by the p***y’ tape is fake: NYT

U.S. President Donald Trump apologized last year after an Access Hollywood clip revealed him bragging about grabbing women without consent.

“I’ve said and done things I regret, and the words released today on this more-than-a-decade-old video are one of them,” he said in October 2016.

But it seems the president has since insisted that the 2005 tape isn’t completely real.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that Trump has suggested to a senator and an adviser that the tape isn’t authentic. The newspaper did not reveal their names.

The tape, during which Trump says “Grab them by the p***y,” prompted outrage in the month leading up to the U.S. election. Following Trump’s victory, the controversy led to the Women’s March, which took place around the world.

Now, the newspaper is suggesting that Trump’s inability to own up to his own sexual misconduct is influencing his support of other politicians — namely Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Moore has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct in the past month, and the alleged incidents took place when they were minors and Moore was an adult.

The president has refused to condemn Moore amid the allegations, even as his daughter Ivanka Trump and other Republican party members have called for Moore to step down.

“Mr. Trump has been particularly open to the idea, pushed by Mr. Moore’s defenders, that the candidate is being wrongly accused,” the New York Times article reads.

“Roy Moore denies it, that’s all I can say,” Trump said last week, adding that the allegations date back a “long time.”

On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to repeat a message he’s sent several times recently: electing a Democrat would be “BAD!”

In a pair of tweets, he said “the last thing we need” in Alabama and the Senate is a “puppet” of the Democratic congressional leadership.