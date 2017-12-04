Rock Ambleside music festival returning to West Vancouver

The Rock Ambleside Park music festival is returning to West Vancouver in 2018.

The classic rock festival will be held Aug. 17 to 19 in Ambleside Park, and will feature 11 rock bands.

Full weekend packages and VIP tickets go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Radio station Rock 101 is expected to release more details about the line-up in the near future.

The 2017 inaugural Rock Ambleside Park included Randy Bachman, Platinum Blonde, April Wine, Honeymoon Suite, Glass Tiger, The Stampeders, Harlequin, Headpins, Nick Gilder & Sweeney Todd, Helix and Prism.

More than 10,000 people attended the event last year.