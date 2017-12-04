Thousands flock to downtown Peterborough for Santa Claus parade

Organizers estimate more than 10, 000 people turned out to watch the 44th annual Peterborough Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade. This year the event boasted 80 floats and was themed "150 Canadian Christmases," inspired by the nation's 150th birthday.
