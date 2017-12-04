Trudeau appoints Mary Coyle, Mary Jane McCallum to Senate

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed new senators for Nova Scotia and Manitoba.

Mary Coyle, a champion of women’s leadership, gender equality and the rights of Indigenous Peoples, is the new senator for Nova Scotia.

Mary Jane McCallum, a First Nations woman who provided vital dental and health services to northern, First Nations, and Indigenous communities during her career, will represent Manitoba.

READ MORE: Trudeau delivers emotional apology to excluded N.L. residential school students

Coyle worked in international development in Indonesia, pioneered the development of a micro-finance bank in Bolivia and helped establish the First Peoples Fund to provide micro loans to First Nations and Metis communities in Canada.

McCallum practised as a dentist, was a community leader in several areas across her province and led the University of Manitoba’s Aboriginal dental health programs.

These Senate appointments are the 29th and 30th Trudeau has made since taking office.

The prime minister said Coyle and McCallum have dedicated their lives to helping others.

READ MORE: Plates, pens, sculptures of bears: Here’s the $35k worth of stuff your government has been giving away

“Ms. Coyle and Dr. McCallum have already built legacies in their respective fields and I trust that they will represent their regions well while bringing the depth of experience and knowledge needed to serve in the best interest of all Canadians,” he said in a statement.