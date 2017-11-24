Justin Trudeau to apologize to survivors of N.L. residential schools left out of 2008 apology, compensation

GOOSE BAY, N.L. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Goose Bay today to apologize for abuse and cultural losses at residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Former students at five schools in the province were left out of a compensation package and national apology in 2008 by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

His Conservative government argued for much of the next decade that Ottawa didn’t oversee those schools but the Liberal government offered last year to settle a class-action lawsuit for $50 million.

Plaintiffs’ lawyer Steven Cooper says 960 former students have now received compensation, but an apology was important for many of them.

Trudeau is to offer the apology at a ceremony including former students, Aboriginal dancers and drummers.

However Innu leaders are boycotting today’s event and won’t accept the apology, saying Innu children suffered in other places besides residential schools.

