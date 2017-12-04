Shelley Cook acclaimed in Kelowna West riding

Shelley Cook is taking another run at provincial politics.

Cook, who was soundly defeated by former premier Christy Clark in the riding of Kelowna West in last May’s provincial election, has been acclaimed as the NDP candidate in the upcoming byelection.

The riding has had no representation in the legislature since Clark stepped down as leader of the BC Liberals last summer.

“I’m honoured to run again as the BC NDP candidate in my home riding of Kelowna West, and to stand with Premier John Horgan,” Cook said.

NDP leader John Horgan attended the nomination meeting.

“Shelley Cook will be an exceptional MLA for the people of Kelowna West,” Horgan said. “She has great ideas and deep, strong ties to the community here. It’s so important for Kelowna West to have a representative who will stand up and work hard on the issues that matter to the people who live here.”

Horgan says he will call a byelection in January, meaning voters will go to the polls in early February.