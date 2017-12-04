Prince Albert doctor accused of having sex with 5 different patients

A Prince Albert, Sask., doctor is facing 11 charges of professional misconduct, including have sex with patients.

Dr. Josias Furstenberg is accused by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPPS) of having sex with five different patients.

The allegations date back to last year.

Furstenberg is also accused of prescribing large amounts of opioids to one patient and failing to take steps to deal with the patient’s drug dependency or addiction.

Another charge alleges Furstenberg accessed the health information of a person thought the Saskatchewan eHealth computer system without the consent of that person.

CPSS, which regulates doctors in Saskatchewan, laid the charges in November.

None of the allegations have been proven and the matter has been referred to a discipline committee.