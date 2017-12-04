Man found dead in vehicle after shooting in Oakville

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Oakville over the weekend.

Halton Police responded to a call of shots fired around 7 p.m. Sunday and located a male deceased inside a vehicle in the area of North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Road.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance video to come forward.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Halton Regional Police Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.