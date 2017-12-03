North Shore Rescue dispatched to Mt. Seymour for missing skier

A 21-year-old skier is enduring a chilly Sunday evening on Mount Seymour.

North Shore Rescue says he called North Vancouver RCMP at around 6:30 p.m. to tell officials he was lost somewhere on the North Shore mountain.

Team Leader Mike Danks said cellphone co-ordinates located him approximately 750 meters up Shone Creek.

“That’s an area of very steep terrain, we’ve had a number of fatalities in there before. He’s not injured at this time.”

“He’s really fortunate, because he was able to get a cell signal where he is,” he added.

Ski and snowshoe teams were dispatched.

When asked if he had any advice for people planning to ski or snowboard, Danks said they should try to stay in bounds, because the avalanche danger is controlled.

He added they can always get back to a chairlift to get a free ride back up the mountain, instead of having to be rescued.