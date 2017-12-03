Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders set to return to work after kidney transplant

Toronto police have announced that Chief Mark Saunders will return to work Monday after receiving a kidney transplant from his wife Stacey.

“I LOVE Mondays!!! Especially when it’s a Monday where @TorontoPolice Chief @marksaunderstps is returning to work,” Staff Sergeant Darla Tannahill, who serves as Saunders’ executive officer, posted on Twitter Sunday.

“Thank you Mrs. Stacey Saunders, and the miracle of medical science as we welcome our leader back after a kidney transplant @TrilliumGift #grateful.”

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash previously told Global News Saunders was diagnosed with kidney disease. He said Saunders had been living with one kidney.

Saunders received the transplant at the beginning of October.

Deputy Chief James Ramer served as acting police chief in Saunders’ absence.​

