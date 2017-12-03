Northern B.C. community ‘scared and angry’ after murder suspect Albert Giesbrecht released on bail

Family and friends are expressing their shock that a man accused of murder has been released back into their northern B.C. community.

Raymond Bishop was killed in May of this year in Southbank, leaving behind a wife and two daughters.

Albert Giesbrecht, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Bishop’s death.

Giesbrecht was granted bail last week and released from custody.

He will be living under house arrest in Burns Lake, which is a ferry ride and a short drive away from the community of Southbank.

“My wife and I recently moved back into this community to live in a place where we don’t have to lock our doors at night and now we do,” Raymond’s brother Steven Bishop said.

Speaking in the legislature on Thursday, Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad questioned the decision to grant bail.

“This is certainly concerning for the family of the victims, but also for everybody in the entire area,” he said. “Albert Giesbrecht targeted five people, of whom four are still living in the Burns Lake area. How this judge can make a decision like this is beyond me.”

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth shared Rustad’s concern, but noted that there are 22 conditions tied to Giesbrecht’s release.

“Some of the key ones, for example, are that he will be confined to house arrest 24-7 and that there can be no departure from the residence except for court-appointed escorts or legal appointments in an ambulance or medical emergency,” he said.

Farnworth also said “monitoring will take place.”

Steven Bishop said the conditions aren’t enough to make his family feel safe.

“The conditions are a piece of paper,” he said.

“Why does anyone think that that’s going to help? He’s not in anyone’s custody. He can get up at two in the morning, grab his son’s car keys and drive anywhere he wants to. Who’s going to stop him?

“He obviously has no respect for the law… Why should we feel safe? The whole community is scared and angry.”

A rally was held in Burns Lake last week to protest the court decision.

Steven said many residents told him they were too scared to attend the rally.

“We’re the voters and we’re the taxpayers and this [decision] does not represent our morals or our values,” he said.

“Albert gets to spend possibly the next two Christmases with his family if this court order stays. Ray doesn’t get to spend another minute with his family and I don’t get to spend another minute with him.”