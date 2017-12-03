Antifa activists shout down Richard Spencer, alt-right demonstrators outside White House

Protesters shouted “Nazi scum, off our streets” and attempted to disrupt a demonstration by white nationalist Richard Spencer and alt-right activists outside the White House on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Police, many in body armor, created a physical barrier between alt-right activists and members of the left wing group “antifa,” which is short for “anti-fascist.”

Spencer led alt-right activists as they chanted “Crush all commies.”

Spencer, who has become the face of the “alt right” movement, is the co-editor of AltRight.com and the president of the National Policy Institute, a think-tank. The alt-right are a loosely affilliated collection of groups and individuals characterized by a rejection of mainstream politics that includes neo-Nazis, white supremacists and anti-Semites.

Fearing violence after showdowns between the two extremist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia and Florida, police escorted Spencer’s group away and walking with them for several block until they reached a subway station.

Before he departed, Spencer yelled, “Build the wall today. We’ll be back.”

The dueling demonstrations appeared to be mostly peaceful.