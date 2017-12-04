Blogs
December 4, 2017 7:00 am

Scott Thompson: Helping kids this holiday season in ‘The Hammer’

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  Global News

900 CHML's 41st Christmas Tree of Hope campaign is highlighted by Friday's tree lighting.

Christopher Stanton / Global News
The 41st CHML Christmas Tree of Hope is lit and the season has officially begun in Hamilton.

Gore Park was the scene late Friday afternoon when the mayor helped flip the switch, lighting up a reinvigorated downtown core.

From there, the Tree of Hope roadshow travelled to Jackson Square on Saturday and Sunday, as our blitz weekend radiothon continued.

What a great kickoff for our CHML Children’s Fund premier event which has helped raise over $5.2 million for more than 40 greater Hamilton children’s charities since 1976.

READ MORE: CHML lights up the annual Christmas Tree of Hope

Be sure to check out our website to see our schedule of events and how you can help us help kids this holiday season. While downtown this weekend, we found ourselves doing a 360 turn, looking up at all the development in the heart of our ambitious city.

It wasn’t that long ago we were dreaming of such a resurgence.

It truly has been a great year in the city. Help us share it with everyone.

Thank you!

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show! on 900 CHML and is a commentator from Global News.
