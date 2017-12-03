Surrey to consider legalizing illegal suites, suspending evictions

Hundreds of Surrey tenants facing eviction may win a reprieve this week.

A new report going to Surrey city council on Monday calls for the suspension of a crackdown on illegal suites while the city develops a new policy to either legalize or eliminate the city’s un-permitted rental stock.

The city had ordered tenants of at least 175 illegal suites in the East Clayton neighbourhood to vacate by Jan. 31, a move driven largely by complaints over parking in the area.

The city pressed pause on that enforcement in October after public outcry that included a petition signed by nearly 3,000 people.

Critics have argued that evicting tenants and eliminating rental stock during a housing crisis would be unfair.

The latest numbers from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) show Surrey has a rental vacancy rate of 0.6 per cent.

Under Surrey bylaws, landlords are allowed to have one legal suite, but the city has argued that those rules are being abused by property owners who are renting to multiple tenants.

The new report from the city’s director of public safety calls for a one-year freeze on illegal suite enforcement, and for Surrey to develop a new citywide Multiple Suite Compliance Program.

The report recommends opening a path for landlords to legalize multiple rental suites that meet the B.C. Building Code and city zoning bylaws and shutter suites that do not comply.

Under such a policy, landlords would also be notified of additional fees for multiple suites, collected to help pay for the extra stress tenants put on neighbourhoods’ infrastructure, according to the report.

But while the report recommends legalizing existing multiple suite rentals, it also seeks to shut the door on future units — proposing to grandfather existing suites, and ban new ones.

It’s not clear exactly how many illegal rental units are in the Surrey, however the city says it has registered at least 2,395 properties with multiple suites.

Since 2010, the city says it has received more than 11,000 complaints in relation to multiple suites along with associated parking and congestion issues.