December 3, 2017 1:20 pm
Updated: December 3, 2017 1:33 pm

Edmonton Oilers claim Brandon Davidson off waivers

By Radio Anchor/Reporter  630CHED

Montreal Canadiens' Brandon Davidson (88) collides with New York Rangers' Chris Kreider during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, October 28, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Edmonton Oilers are welcoming back a familiar face.

On Sunday, the hockey team tweeted they’ve claimed defenceman Brandon Davidson off of waivers from the Montreal Canadiens.

Davidson has one assist in 13 games with the Canadiens this season.

He should immediately draw back into the lineup with the injuries to Adam Larsson and Andrej Sekera.

Davidson was drafted by the Oilers back in 2010.

He had five goals and 15 points in 91 games as a member of the Oilers.

With the addition of Davidson, the Oilers now have 49 players under contract.

The Oilers traded Davidson to Montreal ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline last season in exchange for veteran forward David Desharnais. Desharnais signed with the New York Rangers this summer after becoming a free agent.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers acquire Desharnais from Habs ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Oilers’ next game is on Wednesday, when they host the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m and you can listen to live coverage of the game on 630 CHED.

