Flames lose in the Battle of Alberta

The Edmonton Oilers held off a wild third period Calgary rally to beat the Flames 7-5 on Saturday night at the Saddledome.

The Oilers had a 6-1 lead in the third period before Calgary scored four in a row to come within one.

Jujhar Khaira, Mark Letustu, Milan Lucic, Patrick Maroon and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton. Going back to the start of last season, the Oilers have won six straight against Calgary, outscoring them 31-16.

Sam Bennett, with a pair, Mikael Frolik, Micheal Ferland and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary.

Mike Smith kicked out 22-of-27 shots through two periods before giving way to David Rittich, who made four saves on six shots.

Next up, the Flames take on the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night at the ‘Dome.