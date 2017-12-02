Controversial pro-gun rally held at sugar shack near Quebec City

A pro-gun lobby held a rally at a sugar shack west of Quebec City on Saturday after it was forced to backtrack on a plan to have the event at a memorial site for the 14 women who were killed at École Polytechnique in 1989.

The group posted on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon to say the event was was running smoothly.

Originally, the group had wanted to stage the event at Montreal’s Place du 6 décembre.

That idea was quickly and roundly blasted by politicians of all stripes, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

Guy Morin, president of the pro-gun lobby, has said that the group did not realize the plan would generate such widespread denunciation.

Wednesday will be the 28th anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre, Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.

