Canada
December 2, 2017 3:54 pm
Updated: December 2, 2017 3:55 pm

Controversial pro-gun rally held at sugar shack near Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press

A pro-gun lobby group held a meeting at a sugar shack near Quebec City. The group had originally planned to meet at a memorial site for the victims of Montreal's Polytechnique shooting but changed the location following public outcry. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Courtesy TVA
A A

A pro-gun lobby held a rally at a sugar shack west of Quebec City on Saturday after it was forced to backtrack on a plan to have the event at a memorial site for the 14 women who were killed at École Polytechnique in 1989.

The group posted on its Facebook page Saturday afternoon to say the event was was running smoothly.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Quebec gun lobby group facing criticism for rally at Polytechnique memorial

Originally, the group had wanted to stage the event at Montreal’s Place du 6 décembre.

READ MORE: Quebec’s proposed long-gun registry facing fight from galvanized gun lobby

That idea was quickly and roundly blasted by politicians of all stripes, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

READ MORE: Montreal gun control activists say they’re being intimidated by pro-gun activists

Guy Morin, president of the pro-gun lobby, has said that the group did not realize the plan would generate such widespread denunciation.

Wednesday will be the 28th anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre, Canada’s deadliest mass shooting.

READ MORE: Remembering the Montreal Massacre and looking at ways to curb violence against women

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
École Polytechnique
gun lobby group
gunnies
Guy Morin
Polytechnique massacre
polytechnique shooting
pro-gun rally
Quebec gun rules
Quebec pro-gun rally
Tous contre un registre quebecois des armes a feu
Valerie Plante

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News