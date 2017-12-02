Crime
December 2, 2017 12:59 pm

Shooting in London’s south end leaves man in serious condition

By Reporter  980 CFPL

A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
A A

A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the city’s south end.

Police were called to a home in the area of Nixon Avenue and Ferndale Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man had been shot at a home on Nixon Avenue and had been taken to hospital by a citizen, police said.

The victim underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and remains in serious condition.

A number of people were seen running from the scene following the shooting, but no arrests have been made, police said.

The London police Major Crime Section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gunshot Wound
Ldnont
London Ontario
London Police
man in serious condition
Nixon Avenue Shooting
Serious Condition
Shooting
shooting in london's south end
Shooting in London's south end leaves man in serious condition

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News