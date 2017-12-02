Shooting in London’s south end leaves man in serious condition

A man is in serious condition following a shooting in the city’s south end.

Police were called to a home in the area of Nixon Avenue and Ferndale Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man had been shot at a home on Nixon Avenue and had been taken to hospital by a citizen, police said.

The victim underwent surgery for gunshot wounds and remains in serious condition.

A number of people were seen running from the scene following the shooting, but no arrests have been made, police said.

The London police Major Crime Section has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to Crime Stoppers.