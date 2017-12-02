London Knights to host annual Teddy Bear Toss

If the London Knights can score just one goal when they take on the North bay Battalion Saturday night, it’ll be enough.

One goal from a Knight will trigger a downpour of fluffy friends, as the London Knights host their annual Teddy Bear Toss in support of the Salvation Army.

“It’s a really special game and it brings a lot of Christmas spirit to the rink. Everyone gets really excited about it,” said Knight’s centre Robert Thomas.

Sam Miletic scored the goal that triggered the Teddy Bear Toss last year, and said it was a memorable one.

“I think it was my number one goal for last year, for sure. It’s just special. It was my third year of junior hockey, and I’d played in that game all three years, and I’d always wanted that goal,” said Miletic.

The Knights are looking to grab a win after losing 5-3 to the Oshawa Generals Friday night.

The teddy bears will be collected and distributed through The Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper program held at the Western Fair Progress Building beginning Dec. 3.