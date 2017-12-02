Oil leak at Husky well site near Vawn, Sask.

An uncontrolled release of steam and oil occurred at a Husky well site near Vawn, Sask., according to the Saskatchewan government on Friday.

Successful shutdown procedures took place overnight.

The spokesperson said the reservoir has sour gas attributes, but air monitoring systems were in place throughout the entire process and no release of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) was recorded.

The well site was secured and the government said there was no danger to the public.

Husky will develop and execute cleanup plans as well as assess volumes. Government officials said a small amount of oil was released.

The cause of the leak is to be reported through the standard process with the regulatory division of the Ministry of the Economy.

Vawn is approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.