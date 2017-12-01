Chippy’s Bar and Grill: Alberta couple makes special chipmunk feeder

An Alberta couple adore watching chipmunks from their cabin in Fort Saskatchewan so much, they decided to create a special feeder for their furry friends.

“Chippy’s Bar and Grill” is popular for all the right reasons: great eats and just the right amount of seedy.

Eric and Janice Shilman were inspired after a friend sent them a picture of a similar customized feeder on Facebook.

Eric decided to build one himself, not knowing if the chipmunks would like it.

The pictures and videos they supplied clearly indicate the chipmunks are big fans.