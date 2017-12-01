Ontario lifts order halting admissions to Woodstock nursing home at centre of murder probe

The province is lifting an order issued to the Woodstock nursing home where Elizabeth Wettlaufer admitted to killing seven elderly patients in her care.

READ MORE: Ontario halts admissions to Woodstock, Ont., nursing home at centre of murder probe

In late January, Caressant Care was ordered by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care to temporarily stop admitting new patients following a series of inspections. Few details were released but the directive stated the reason for stopping admissions as “risk of harm” to residents.

On Friday, the Woodstock facility issued a media release announcing it’s been cleared to start admitting new patients again as of Monday, Dec. 4.

“The outpouring of support we have received has truly been touching,” said manager of corporate communications Lee Griffi.

“We will never forget the people who have stood by us through a very difficult time.”

READ MORE: Ontario names appeal court judge to head public inquiry into long-term care homes

Griffi added that the nursing home will be working closely with the Placement Team at the South West Local Integration Network to ensure a smooth admission process.

Wettlaufer, a former nurse, was sentenced in June to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 25 years for the murders of eight elderly patients in her care.

READ MORE: Caressant Care: CNO chose not to probe further despite concerns over Elizabeth Wettlaufer raised in 2014

Seven of those murders occurred while Wettlaufer was working at Caressant Care.