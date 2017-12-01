Is this cryptic tweet from ex-FBI boss James Comey a ‘subtweet’ aimed at Michael Flynn?

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with a top Russian diplomat.

Also on Friday, James Comey, the man who was heading the FBI during Flynn’s confessed transgression, tweeted the following:



Story continues below “But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream” Amos 5:24 https://t.co/o89PSY1YBd — James Comey (@Comey) December 1, 2017

An act of subtle shade-throwing or pure coincidence?

Did Comey just happen to think of Amos 5:24 on the day that Flynn revealed he is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller‘s probe into illegal collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?

It’s impossible to say for sure, and that may be how Comey likes it.

This isn’t the first time that Comey, who was fired by Trump in May, has appeared to use the art of subtweeting to share quotes and proverbs that could be construed as cryptic commentary on the news of the day.

Defined by the Oxford Dictionaries as a Twitter post that “refers to a particular user without directly mentioning them, typically as a form of furtive mockery or criticism,” subtweeting can be an effective way to get a point across while still maintaining a case for deniability.

One possible exhibit: on Oct. 30, Comey tweeted this quote from American theologian and anti-Nazi commentator Reinhold Niebuhr:

“Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary.” Reinhold Niebuhr — James Comey (@Comey) October 30, 2017

That tweet came hours after Mueller filed charges against Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his then-deputy Richard Gates.

Then on Nov. 19, Comey tweeted this quote musing about how leaders should handle success and failure:

“A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit.” Arnold H. Glasow(1905-1998) — James Comey (@Comey) November 19, 2017

It came hours after Trump tweeted he should have left three American college basketball players suspected of shoplifting in a Chinese prison, after the father of one of the players suggested Trump had little to do with their release.

Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal. I should have left them in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Less than a week later, Trump took to Twitter to heap praise on Fox News and rail against CNN.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

Just over half an hour later, Comey relayed a quote from Thomas Jefferson about freedom of the press.

“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” – Thomas Jefferson, Jan. 28, 1786 pic.twitter.com/LEvy1hHRPI — James Comey (@Comey) November 25, 2017

Then this past Wednesday, Comey shared this Winston Churchill quote an hour and a half after Trump tweeted about the “Deep State” and its efforts to undermine his presidency.

“The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.” – Winston Churchill — James Comey (@Comey) November 30, 2017

