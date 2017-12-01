Montreal ‘Weedmaps’ ads removed after anti-marijuana complaints

Several Montreal billboards promoting an app that lists local pot providers appear to have been taken down after complaints by at least one citizen.

Ben Anson says the company hosting ads for Weedmaps agreed to remove the billboards last week.

Anson previously complained to Health Canada and filed a police complaint against the marketing firm handling the ads, arguing they were encouraging illegal activity.

A spokesperson for Advertising Standards Canada says the agency reached out to the marketing firm after it received complaints about the ads.

Janet Feasby is confirming the firm indicated it would remove its billboards after viewing a copy of the advertising standards code.

Anson says he’s working to get the ads for the California-based company taken down all across Canada.