Political commentator Stephen LeDrew suspended for appearance on Fox News

Toronto’s all-news channel CP24 host and political commentator Stephen LeDrew has been suspended for one week after an appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday, where he discussed LGBTQ2 issues in Canada.

LeDrew was suspended “as the result of his violation of the CTV News Policy and Code of Conduct,” according to Scott Henderson, spokesperson for Bell Media, which owns both CTV and CP24.

In the eight-minute long segment, LeDrew and Tucker Carlson discuss school diversity training in regards to the LGBTQ2 community, with specific regard to the acronym LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP.

At one point, Carlson asked the former Toronto mayoral candidate and former president of Canada’s Liberal party to define the term “two-spirited,” which refers to a person who has both a masculine and feminine spirit, and is used by some First Nations people to describe their sexual, gender and/or spiritual identity.

“Two-spirit sounds like there’s someone they don’t know whether they are fish or fowl, they don’t know whether they are frick or frack — so they’re clearly confused,” LeDrew said.

His response has since drawn criticism from across social media.

Speaking to Global News, LeDrew maintained that his suspension came as a result of not getting permission in advance from his employer to appear on the show.

LeDrew said Bell Media did not have concerns regarding any specific comments he made during his appearance.

The suspension will last for one week, effective Friday, Dec. 1.

