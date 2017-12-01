Fans optimistic as Montreal Canadiens stretch winning streak to four games

A four-game winning streak by the Montreal Canadiens has some fans feeling confident.

After a difficult start to the season, the Habs are now better positioned for a playoff spot.

“I have faith in the new coach and I had faith he could turn things around,” said Danny McDermid, who says he’s a lifelong Canadiens fan.

“If they keep this up, I don’t think they’ll have any trouble making the playoffs.”

Some fans Global News spoke to said their support never wavered — even during trying times.

“They’re going to make the playoffs,” said Darin Delvecchio.

“I’m fully confident of that.”

From within the organization, some say the recent streak has certainly helped.

“Everybody is feeling a lot better now,” said Jonathan B.-Mailhot, Montreal Canadiens marketing manager.

“Happy with the team and the performance and that definitely reflected on people’s mood.”

