MLHU program partners nurses with young mothers

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is officially launching a new program designed to benefit young first-time mothers.

MLHU director of health and CEO Dr. Christopher Mackie says after the pilot program was a tremendous success, they’re thrilled to officially launch the nurse-family partnership (NFP).

“This program breaks down the barriers, it supports the mothers in their home where they need it most, and the outcomes are incredible,” said Mackie. “The partnership goes right into the home, builds that relationship, builds up the family, so the nurse can give the child and family the best care possible.”

He says they currently have about 50 families in the program, with the hopes of expanding that to 80 in the near future.

The program partners nurses with the mothers-to-be midway through their pregnancy, with regular visits until the child’s second birthday.

“We call it the graduation process as the child is reaching their second birthday,” said Mackie. “The woman is supported to make connections to other programs and services that will help them going forward with their lives.”

Mackie says the nurses will visit the family in their home about 50 times during the two-and-a-half-year partnership.

Manager of the NFP program Jennifer Proulx says the partnership changes the lives of young mothers and their families.

“We work with young women who are typically 21 years old or younger, who are having their first baby or are parenting for the first time, and are experiencing complex challenges in their lives.”

Celina Strickley, the parent of an NFP program participant, says her daughter has a renewed sense of hope and determination since she’s been involved in the program.

“The benefits that result from that kind of close, supportive and positive relationships that have grown through this program, are beyond measure.”

Proulx says the program helps get young mothers ready to be a parent.

“We know that first parenting experience often lays the foundation of future children, so we really want to get there early and support these moms with their first child.”

“We promote the mother’s health during her pregnancy, we also explore her adaptation to the mothering role and talk about infant growth and development. We also look at completing her education, employment, and accessing community resources and supports.”

She says 11 babies have been born to mothers in the program so far, and all of them were born at full term with a healthy birth weight.

The program was made possible as a result of a $351,000 government grant in September 2015, through Ontario’s Local Poverty Fund, that led to the creation of the Canadian Nurse-Family Partnership Education Project.