Annual roadblock campaign against impaired driving kicks off in Laval

Police held the first roadblock campaign of the season against drinking and driving.

In Laval, officers from several forces pulled over drivers to perform random drug and alcohol tests.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says last year, 140 deaths were directly related to impaired driving and 2,000 people were injured.

READ MORE: Almost half of impaired driving fatalities are ‘innocent’ victims: OPP

Police say their message is: “Your buddy’s couch is more comfortable than a jail cell.”

“We are reminding them it’s a criminal offence. The consequences are bad: not only that you lose your licence but you [could] actually kill somebody also,” SQ spokesperson Jason Allard said.

They will be performing spot checks across the province until Jan. 3.