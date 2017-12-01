Prince Edward County to seek an interim mayor

It’s been a few weeks since Prince Edward County mayor Robert Quaiff secured the Liberal nomination for the riding of Bay of Quinte. The longtime municipal and county politician is looking forward to the race to represent constituents at Queen’s Park.

“I think I’ve made the right decision,” Quaiff said.

The move means as soon as the election writ drops, Quaiff plans to take a leave of absence from the mayor’s chair. That could leave county council in a bit of a quandary: who fills in for Quaiff while he’s out running for another office?

As mayor, Quaiff says he has the authority to appoint his own successor from his 15-member council, elevating one of them to a full-time job.

“I don’t want to say to someone who’s working a (separate) full-time job, that I’m going to appoint you as acting mayor. Because what has to happen is there has to be availability,” Quaiff said of the process to appoint his interim replacement.

It’s a decision that Quaiff or his council would like to make before the provincial election, which is scheduled for next June.