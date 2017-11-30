Saint John Salvation Army calls for volunteers to help its Christmas campaign

The Saint John branch of the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers as it tries to meet an increasing need for assistance in the region.

The goal of this year’s Kettle Campaign is $200,000 for those in need in the region. According to the organization, the figure is larger than in years past because the need is greater.

“You have to go beyond the ordinary just handout kind of stuff and that’s the kind of thing we’re looking to do this year,” said Maj. Harold Bungay of the Saint John Salvation Army.

“We’re hoping that we’re going to be able to raise the level.”

The Salvation Army needs to meet their goal with just over half of the 1,100 two-hour shifts being covered so far.

It’s estimated a two-hour shift at a Salvation Army Christmas Kettle can result in up to $350.

Saint John Police management are among those who volunteer with the Salvation Army.

“Police understand the contribution the Salvation Army makes to the community on a professional level, but it goes deeper than that. I personally believe that its good to give back to your community and it sets a good example for the young people in our city as well,” said Insp. Tanya LeBlanc.

Finding volunteers can be a complicated process. The United Way of Greater Saint John says recruiting volunteers depends on what you’re looking for and fundraising can be especially difficult.

“As a community, we tend to go to a lot of the same people to do fundraising as volunteers and I think after a while it’s not fun to ask people for money anymore and so that I think universally is probably a bigger challenge,” explained United Way executive director Wendy MacDermott.

The hope and belief at the Salvation Army, according to Bungay, is the rewarding experience of giving back.

“When we are able to show them that what they do contributes to meeting the need in the lives of individuals and families, it gives you a really warm feeling because sometimes Christmas is a selfish time of the year,” he said.