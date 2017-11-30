BC Lions name Ed Hervey new GM, coach Buono to coach final season

The B.C. Lions have a new general manager (GM), former Edmonton Eskimo player and GM Ed Hervey is taking on the new role at the CFL club.

Hervey is a 44-year-old California native and most recently was vice president of football operations and GM with the Edmonton Eskimos from 2013 to 2016.

"Team first. We before I. That's a concept I truly embrace" 🎥 Who is Ed Hervey? Lions TV sat down with the #BCLions' new GM. pic.twitter.com/KMZq0S1a8i — BC Lions (@BCLions) November 30, 2017

But Hervey’s hiring isn’t the only change ahead for the Lions; coach Wally Buono is leaving the club and 2018 will be his final season on the sidelines.

For now, Buono says all that’s left is to “assemble a good football team with Ed, surround ourselves with good players like we have, get them to do a better job, get the coaches to do a better job, and hopefully, at the end of the year, do what Toronto did. Did Toronto not inspire all of us? It did me.”

Buono is referring to the fact that Toronto was a team that went from the worst in the league to Grey Cup champs in a single year.

Change was in the wind after the Lions had a losing record this season and failed to make the playoffs.

Attendance at home games has also been in steady decline.