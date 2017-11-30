HonkMobile parking app expands to Saskatoon

A mobile app that allows drivers to pay for parking without leaving their vehicles has expanded to Saskatoon.

HonkMobile has partnered with Precise Parklink West, which operates private lots in Saskatoon, to bring the service to the city.

READ MORE: Ride-sharing legislation introduced in Saskatchewan

The app allows drivers to search, pay for and top up parking with the touch of a button using any internet connected device.

“Honk is revolutionizing parking across North America and we are thrilled to bring our service to Saskatoon,” said Honk founder and CEO Michael Back.

“Just in time for the cold winter months, motorists can now pay for their parking from the comfort of their vehicles, eliminating the need to take the time to stand at the parking meter in the freezing cold.”

The app will also notify drivers when their paid parking time is set to expire and allow them to remotely buy more time.

Honk said it is now accepted at over 800 locations and 150,000 parking spaces in Canada and the United States, and users can use one account to pay for parking anywhere Honk is accepted.