Canadians walked, shoveled and swung their way through the year with ParticipACTION 150 Play List

Canadians got off the couch and were more active this year as they took part in the ParticipACTION 150 Play List program.

The initiative, which launched earlier this year to celebrate the country’s 150 year anniversary of confederation, saw Canadians from coast to coast to coast walking, gardening, dog walking — and tracking their progress along the way.

Most of it was good, clean family fun. But who could forget when Global Calgary meteorologist Jordan Witzel misinterpreted the meaning of “swinging” back in June?

What resulted was one of the most-watched Global News bloopers of the year.

The side-splitting video even prompted ParticipACTION to clarify what they meant by suggesting Canadians should swing.

The program wraps up Dec. 1., but Canadians should keep moving, said Elio Antunes, president and CEO of ParticipACTION.

“Being active is a part of who we are as Canadians, and we should continue to celebrate that every day.”

During a recent poll of Play List participants, 50 per cent of respondents said the program made them more physically active, and 91 per cent said they intend to keep up the same level of fitness.

The Play List tour made 100 stops across the country during the program and met over 210,000 Canadians along the way, covering 151,048 km.

“Throughout the year, communities across the country got moving and became active for Canada 150,” said Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly. “I would like to thank ParticipACTION for inspiring and motivating Canadians to embrace healthy and active lifestyles.”

The ParticipACTION 150 Play List was a collaborative effort supported by the Government of Canada, Manulife, Chevrolet and Shaw, the government of B.C., the government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Corus.