Consumer
November 30, 2017 2:12 pm

Proposed bill demands transparency, accountability from Alberta auto industry

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The NDP has introduced a new Consumer Bill of Rights, one aimed at tackling a number of issues including banning ticket bots that target websites like Ticketmaster. Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean joined Erin Chalmers with the details.

A A

New proposed legislation aims to protect Albertans who are looking to buy or repair a vehicle by holding the automotive industry more accountable and transparent.

The proposed A Better Deal for Consumers and Businesses Act would bring a list of changes to the industry if it gets passed.

“We’re really focused on transparency, so when you go to buy a car, you should know the history of that car,” Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean said.


Story continues below

READ MORE: Alberta government proposes tougher rules to help online ticket buyers shut out by bots

The changes would include requiring automotive businesses to disclose important vehicle information to consumers, like a vehicle’s history, requiring a standard bill of sale for automotive sales, establishing minimum warranty protections for repairs, and requiring repair shops to provide written estimates upon request to consumers prior to beginning work.

“When Albertans buy a car or have theirs repaired, they deserve to have a straightforward experience,” McLean said.

“These changes would help Albertans make more informed decisions, protect their pocketbook and value the work of Alberta’s many trustworthy automotive businesses.”

READ MORE: Province announces review of Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council

The government said the bill would also strengthen oversight of the province’s auto regulator, the Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council (AMVIC), by making the council into a public agency.

“It is a very important step to support AMVIC’s mandate of consumer protection in Alberta. Thank you to the Government of Alberta for their leadership and commitment to consumer protection in Alberta,” AMVIC board of directors chair Bill Burnett said.

ARMVIC is responsible for providing consumer protection in the motor vehicle industry.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
A Better Deal for Consumers and Businesses Act
Alberta Government
Alberta Legislature
Automotive industry
Bill 31
NDP Government
vehicle repairs
vehicle sales

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News