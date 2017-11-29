Pair of power outages disrupts downtown SkyTrain service Wednesday

Commuters were briefly left stranded twice on Wednesday, after power outages led to a shutdown of SkyTrain service in downtown Vancouver during the afternoon rush hour commute.

Power outages on the Expo Line shut down service at Waterfront, Burrard and Granville stations twice — once around 3 p.m., and again around 5:30 p.m.

In both cases, power was restored within a half-hour.

.@steeletalk @drex @CKNW Skytrain workers using flashlights to direct passengers in a very dimmed Burrard station. pic.twitter.com/hfnqZezegm — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) November 30, 2017

TransLink said it was implementing bus bridges between Stadium and Waterfront stations.

The transit agency said it was still unclear what caused the power problem.

Canada Line and Millennium lines were not affected.