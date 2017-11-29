Pair of power outages disrupts downtown SkyTrain service Wednesday

Commuters were briefly left stranded twice on Wednesday, after power outages led to a shutdown of SkyTrain service in downtown Vancouver during the afternoon rush hour commute.
Power outages on the Expo Line shut down service at Waterfront, Burrard and Granville stations twice — once around 3 p.m., and again around 5:30 p.m.
In both cases, power was restored within a half-hour.
TransLink said it was implementing bus bridges between Stadium and Waterfront stations.
The transit agency said it was still unclear what caused the power problem.
Canada Line and Millennium lines were not affected.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.