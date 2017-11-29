Fentanyl stolen from Melville pharmacy

RCMP are requesting assistance after 63 fentanyl patches were stolen from a Melville pharmacy Tuesday.

At around 5:00 p.m., a man clad in a black balaclava stole the patches from the pharmacy on the 100 block of 2nd Avenue East. He left the pharmacy on foot. No one in the pharmacy was hurt.

The fentanyl in question varies in strength, from 10-100 micrograms.

The man is described as being between 5’6” and 5’9” tall, and between 150-175 pounds. He reportedly also had a noticeable gait. He was wearing a balaclava, an orange and grey coat, red pajama pants and brown shoes.

If you have information, please contact your local police service or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.