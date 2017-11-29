Halton Regional Police looking for 2 grocery store thieves

Police are looking for a couple of grocery store bandits who have victimized a number of shoppers in Burlington and Oakville.

Investigators are looking into at least three incidents after people reported their purses and wallets had been stolen from unattended shopping carts.

Halton Regional Police say they are looking for a man and a woman in connection to the alleged incidents that occurred since Nov. 3 at Whole Foods, Metro and Food Basics.

Police Seek Public's Assistance in Identifying Purse Thieves: https://t.co/ubJb7TJl31. Have info? Contact 905-825-4747 x2344 @crimestoppersha ^rh pic.twitter.com/BokVxet70z — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) November 29, 2017

Police are reminding residents to keep a close eye on their purses and wallets during the holiday season and be alert for distraction type thefts when shopping in the grocery stores, malls and other businesses.

Police say anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), go online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca, or text “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).