Halton Regional Police looking for 2 grocery store thieves
Police are looking for a couple of grocery store bandits who have victimized a number of shoppers in Burlington and Oakville.
Investigators are looking into at least three incidents after people reported their purses and wallets had been stolen from unattended shopping carts.
Halton Regional Police say they are looking for a man and a woman in connection to the alleged incidents that occurred since Nov. 3 at Whole Foods, Metro and Food Basics.
Police are reminding residents to keep a close eye on their purses and wallets during the holiday season and be alert for distraction type thefts when shopping in the grocery stores, malls and other businesses.
Police say anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), go online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca, or text “Tip201” with your message to 274637 (crimes).
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.