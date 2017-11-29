Saint John arts community says art is the ‘backbone of our community’

The arts and cultural community in Saint John is hoping to avoid the city’s budgetary axe.

A presentation has been prepared arguing the importance of retaining the city’s cultural affairs office. Shannon Merrifield, owner of Buckland Merrifield Gallery is among those reaching out to the city in advance of the 2018 budget, expected to be a difficult one.

The city’s cultural affairs officer is due to retire in the spring and there’s a fear the position won’t be filled.

Merrifield says there needs to be a liaison between the city and the arts community.

“Dialogue needs to happen,” said Merrifield.

“Planning needs to go forward. There needs to be an advocate both within the city but also within the community.”

The arts community’s presentation points to events like Sculpture Saint John to underline the importance of a direct link between arts and cultural events and city administration.

It also argues investment in the arts is money well spent.

“We know that there’s a three-to-one return on investment when it comes to those sorts of dollars being put into arts and culture so it’s not just airy-fairy, it’s monetary,” said Merrifield.

Saint John’s population is shrinking but people are pointing to an increase in population in the city’s uptown core and the role arts and culture play in that.

“I know that’s due to everything that’s happening culturally, restaurant-wise, gallery-wise, art-wise,” explained Merrifield. “Things are happening and people want to live here.”

There is support for the arts around the council horseshoe but one councillor admits some have to be shown the connection between growth and the arts.

“It’s just trying to really link what’s driving some of those things,” said Councillor Donna Reardon. “What’s driving that interest in the uptown area.”

A final budget document is still in the works and is expected to be addressed by the council next month.