N.B. youngster handcrafting magic wands to help sick kids

Tucked away in what looks kind of like Santa’s workshop, six-year-old Lennon Aucoin of Shediac, N.B has been busy sanding down and crafting dozens of wood carvings he call magic wands.

“You can use it as decoration you can do this and wave it like you are a fairy or something,” he said.

But he plans to do something much more magical with the dozens of special star wands he’s been crafting by hand.

“I want to sell them and have money for the sick kids,” he said.

Lennon’s dad, Sean Aucoin, says his son came up with the idea while playing with some scrap wood in the workshop one day, He came across a carving of an old star — and abracadabra! — his idea was born.

“That he would take all the money and give it to the sick kids to try and help them,” Sean Aucoin said.

Lennon does all of the work himself with a little help from his dad of course.

“I use the heavy machinery so he does not lose any fingers or anything,” Sean Aucoin said.

Lennon plans to make 100 wands and sell them at a local market being held in Shediac this weekend. He will sell them for $5 each and donate the money to a program that helps sick kids and their families.

No doubt he was inspired by his grandfather, Gary Aucoin, who has spent years raising money for the Lions Sick Children’s Fund.

“We help families with travel, lodging, food and some of our clients have gone as far away as Seattle, Washington so we look after all the incurred costs,” Gary Aucoin said.

He says the charity is losing some of its funding and may not be able to help as many kids their year.

When Lennon got wind of that, that’s when he put his magic to work.

“If their mom and dad do not have enough money to buy medicine, then we can give them some money and buy medicine,” said Lennon.

It’s a statement that brought his grandfather to tears.

“I just think at his age for him to want to help me is special,” Gary Aucoin said.

With his final touch, Lennon stamps a heart on each one of his wands because you never, one just might end up in the hands of a sick child.

“They can wish if they would be not sick anymore,” said Lennon.