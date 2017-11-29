Winnipeg police chief to speak about impaired driving investigations involving off-duty officers

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth is speaking publicly after a second case of an off-duty officer allegedly driving impaired.

On Sunday an off-duty officer was arrested after allegedly refusing to provide a breathalyzer after a crash on Enniskillen Avenue.

Last month, another police officer, Const. Justin Holz was arrested following a fatal crash on Main Street at Sutherland Avenue.

Holz was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop and remain at the scene of a crash, following the tragic incident in the North End.

On Tuesday the Independent Investigations Unit issued a release saying new charges have been laid against Const. Justin Holz.

He now faces dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing death and driving over the legal limit causing death.