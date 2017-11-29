Province freezing Winnipeg ambulance funding: Mayor Brian Bowman

Winnipeg’s mayor said the city will be out millions if the province moves ahead with a plan to freeze ambulance funding to 2016 levels.

Mayor Brian Bowman said Wednesday that he received a letter from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority last week saying the province is changing the way they fund ambulance services. He said that’s just another example of the province passing their financial troubles to the City of Winnipeg.

Bowman said the move will freeze provincial funding levels at what they were in 2016, which would mean a shortfall in 2017 and 2018.

“This will create significant financial issues for the city,” Bowman said. “The increases in cost due to inflation and other pressures will be solely on Winnipeg taxpayers.”

According to the city’s budget, the decision could mean a $5.5 million shortfall for the city next year, and a $12.4 million hit in 2018.

“Like transit, the provincial government appears to have unilaterally abandoned a long standing city-provincial cost sharing agreement,” Bowman said.

“Health care is a provincial responsibility and it seems odd to me for the province to be backing out of an agreement to fund a service the city provides on their behalf.”

In Winnipeg, 50 per cent of ambulance costs currently come from the patient, while the WRHA and the city split the remaining price tag.

The WRHA and the province have yet to comment on what it could mean for ambulance users, but it is not expected they will have to pay more for the service.