City reshuffles Winnipeg ambulances

A recent set of changes to ambulances in the city has some Winnipeggers concerned about response times.

Global News previously reported that Winnipeg’s Station 26 would be moving to a station in the north part of the city, but that isn’t the only change that has happened.

Seven other stations had their ambulances relocated, switched away from a 24 hour availability system, or altered in some way on Oct. 14.

The city said Stations 30, 13, 31, 1, 16, 6 and 10 have all seen changes to hours, resources or staffing.

Some residents are worried that the changes could hurt them moving forward.

Michelle Fuchs, who lives in South St. Vital, has a five-year old daughter who has needed ambulance service a dozen times because of seizures.

Fuchs said on Wednesday that while her family has not experienced any delays, she’s worried about what the latest round of changes could mean moving forward.

“It’s quite scary as a parent when your daughter is having a seizure,” Fuchs said. “Calling the ambulance means she receives the medical services she’s going to need immediately.”

“We’re seeing more cuts and more cuts and more cuts. Where do you draw the line?”

The changes have been studied by the city and, less than three weeks in, have already been called a success. A release sent to Global News called the re-allocations “successful”, with the city adding that they allowed “the WFPS to maintain its high quality patient care and rapid response times due to the better utilization of existing staff and equipment.”