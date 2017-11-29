Barricaded Burnaby man arrested following 9-hour standoff

A 22-year-old man is in custody following a standoff with Burnaby RCMP overnight.

Officials were called out to a residence in the 7000-block of 21st Street following reports of a suspicious man with a firearm.

When officers arrived at the scene the man refused to exit the home and would not comply with police’s demands.

“Out of concern for police and public safety, the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team and a negotiator were called to attend and nearby residents were evacuated,” reads a release from RCMP.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Burnaby RCMP say the man was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on Wednesday following a lengthy negotiation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.