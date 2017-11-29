Blogs
November 29, 2017

Angela Kokott: Controversy over downtown art installation another black eye for Calgary public art program

By Radio Host

Several images featured in an art installation in downtown Calgary, several of which a U.K.-based comedian says were used without proper permissions.

Can we go a few months without an embarrassing public art story?

I’m starting to think it’s impossible. Criticism of the giant blue ring was beginning to fade just as the Bowfort Towers near Canada Olympic Park (COP) were unveiled.

Calgarians still angry with that installation now have to shift their focus to some blurry pictures in the 4 Street S.W. underpass that are part of an installation titled SNAPSHOTS.

We’re now hearing those pictures were allegedly ripped off from U.K. comics.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi has asked administrators to investigate this latest case. Whatever comes out of the investigation, I think the solution is easy: the artist gives the $20,000 he received from the city to the photographer(s) who took the original photos.

It’s the only way to right the wrong and give credit where credit is due.

Next step? Blow up the public art policy and don’t give out a dime until we get it right.

